Canucks beat Bruins 8-5 for 5th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-5 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Loui Eriksson added two goals and an assist and spurred a five-goal outbust in the second period. Ben Hutton and Erik Gudbranson each had a goal and an assist, and Antoine Roussel and Jake Virtanen added goals for the Canucks. They have scored 26 goals in the last five games.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice, and Patrice Bergeron, Matt Grzelcyk and Danton Heinen added goals for Boston. Jaroslav Halak was pulled after allowing five goals on 19 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, ISLANDERS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilveksiy made 35 saves, Tyler Johnson broke a tie with 1:26 left in Tampa Bay’s victory over New York.

Vasilevskiy has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of 12 games.

Johnson scored from just outside the crease off a pass from Nikita Kucherov. Steven Stamkos added an empty-netter. Mathieu Joseph and J.T. Miller also scored to help Tampa Bay improve to an NHL-best 12-3-1.

Josh Bailey scored twice and Robin Lehner stopped 23 shots for the Islanders.

FLYERS 5, COYOTES 4, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a one-timer 1:01 into overtime after Dale Weise tied it with 2:13 left in regulation, and Philadelphia beat Arizona.

Scott Laughton had two goals and Travis Konecny also scored. The Flyers began a five-game homestand after earning seven of a possible eight points on a four-game trip out West.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Michael Grabner each had a goal and an assist, and Brad Richardson and Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes. They lost 5-2 at home to Philadelphia on Monday night.

PANTHERS 4, OILERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Roberto Luongo made 26 saves in his second start since missing nine games with a knee injury to help Florida beat Edmonton.

Evgenii Dadonov, Nick Bjugstad, Jonathan Huberdeau and Colton Sceviour scored for the Panthers. Mike Hoffman and Vincent Trocheck each had two assists.

Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, and Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots.

HURRICANES 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov, Jaccob Slavin, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Calvin de Haan gave Carolina a four-goal lead early in the second period and the Hurricanes held off Chicago to Jeremy Colliton’s NHL coaching debut.

Colliton became the 38th coach of the Blackhawks on Tuesday after Joel Quenneville was fired after 10 seasons. Chicago is 0-5-1 in its last six.

Patrick Kane, David Kampf and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Blackhawks.

STARS 4, SHARKS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Devin Shore scored his second goal of the game to break a tie, Anton Khudobin tied a season high with 33 saves and Dallas beat San Jose.

Dillon Heatherington’s shot from the left point went off a defender’s leg to Shore in the left circle, and he beat Sharks goalie Martin Jones with 5:47 to play.

Stars scoring leader Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist, and Gemel Smith also scored. Evander Kane, Timo Meier and Joe Pavelski scored for San Jose.

WILD 3, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Parise had a goal and an assist to reach 700 points in his NHL career as Minnesota defeated Los Angeles.

Nico Niederreiter scored on the power play and Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves for the Wild, who have won eight of 10. Mikael Granlund added an empty-net goal.

Jake Muzzin had a goal and Jack Campbell stopped 21 shots, but the Kings were unable to put together their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Parise put the Wild ahead 2-1 at 14:42 of the second period, getting his 700th point in 887 career games. Parise’s 339 goals are the most among active American-born players.

Niederreiter had gone 22 regular-season games between goals dating back to March before scoring off a pass from Parise.

SABRES 6, CANADIENS 5, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Rasmus Ristolainen scored at 1:38 of overtime to lift Buffalo past Montreal.

Vladimir Sobotka and Jeff Skinner each scored twice, and Conor Sheary added a goal. Linus Ullmark gave up five goals on 32 shots through two periods, and Carter Hutton made five saves in the third.

Jonathan Drouin, Matthew Peca, Andrew Shaw, Tomas Tatar and Nicolas Deslauriers scored for the Canadiens. Max Domi had three assists to extend his points streak to five games.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, SENATORS 3.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — William Carrier put Vegas ahead for good after Ottawa rallied from a three-goal deficit.

Jonathan Marchessault, Shea Theodore, Nick Holden and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored for the Golden Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators.

