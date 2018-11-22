Canucks-Ducks Sums

Vancouver 0 1 2—3 Anaheim 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 6, 10:13. Penalties_E.Pettersson, VAN, (tripping), 1:48.

Second Period_2, Vancouver, Pouliot 2 (Gagner), 4:15. 3, Anaheim, Kase 2 (Mahura, Silfverberg), 7:14 (pp). Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (interference), 5:33; Getzlaf, ANA, (hooking), 8:50; Eriksson, VAN, (hooking), 11:10.

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Montour, Getzlaf), 7:09. 5, Vancouver, Goldobin 4 (Virtanen), 8:07. 6, Anaheim, Kossila 1 (Ritchie, Gibbons), 10:53. 7, Vancouver, Horvat 11 (Goldobin, Hutton), 15:16 (pp). Penalties_Pouliot, VAN, (closing hand on the puck), 5:02; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 14:36.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-11-7_28. Anaheim 10-14-13_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-8-2 (37 shots-33 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 7-7-4 (28-25).

A_16,091 (17,174). Referees_Jean Hebert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Mark Shewchyk.

