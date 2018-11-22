Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canucks-Ducks Sums

November 22, 2018 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 0 1 2—3
Anaheim 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 6, 10:13. Penalties_E.Pettersson, VAN, (tripping), 1:48.

Second Period_2, Vancouver, Pouliot 2 (Gagner), 4:15. 3, Anaheim, Kase 2 (Mahura, Silfverberg), 7:14 (pp). Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (interference), 5:33; Getzlaf, ANA, (hooking), 8:50; Eriksson, VAN, (hooking), 11:10.

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Henrique 5 (Montour, Getzlaf), 7:09. 5, Vancouver, Goldobin 4 (Virtanen), 8:07. 6, Anaheim, Kossila 1 (Ritchie, Gibbons), 10:53. 7, Vancouver, Horvat 11 (Goldobin, Hutton), 15:16 (pp). Penalties_Pouliot, VAN, (closing hand on the puck), 5:02; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 14:36.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-11-7_28. Anaheim 10-14-13_37.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-8-2 (37 shots-33 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 7-7-4 (28-25).

A_16,091 (17,174). Referees_Jean Hebert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons