Canucks-Islanders Sums

Vancouver 1 1 0—2 N.Y. Islanders 3 0 2—5

First Period_1, Vancouver, Leipsic 2 (Horvat, Del Zotto), 2:48. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Kuhnhackl 2 (Komarov, Filppula), 5:11. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 6 (Barzal), 5:56. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 5 (Ladd, Nelson), 14:50. Penalties_Hutton, VAN, (slashing), 7:25; Ladd, NYI, (tripping), 18:04.

Second Period_5, Vancouver, Virtanen 8 (Eriksson, Leipsic), 2:51 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Beauvillier (too many men on the ice), 1:13; Nelson, NYI, (high sticking), 8:44; Pouliot, VAN, (high sticking), 11:19; Komarov, NYI, (tripping), 14:45.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Kuhnhackl 3 (Eberle, Nelson), 3:26. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 1 (Boychuk, Barzal), 17:06 (pp). Penalties_Tanev, VAN, (slashing), 9:26; Virtanen, VAN, major (high sticking), 15:35; Boychuk, NYI, (hooking), 18:08; Clutterbuck, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:08; Gudbranson, VAN, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:08.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-11-5_24. N.Y. Islanders 12-5-17_34.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-5-2 (34 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 5-2-1 (24-22).

A_8,806 (15,795). T_2:28.

Referees_Dean Morton, Furman South. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Steve Miller.

