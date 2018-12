Canucks-Kings Sums

By The Associated Press

Vancouver 0 2 2—4 Los Angeles 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Vancouver bench, served by Gagner (too many men on the ice), 18:56.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Gaudette 1 (Goldobin, Virtanen), 5:12. 2, Los Angeles, Doughty 2 (Kopitar, Carter), 7:23 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Gagner 1 (Horvat, Pettersson), 12:18 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Luff 3 (Hagelin, Kempe), 16:35. Penalties_Gagner, VAN, (tripping), 7:07; Clifford, LA, (slashing), 11:41.

Third Period_5, Vancouver, Pettersson 13, 10:23. 6, Vancouver, Motte 3, 18:41 (sh). Penalties_Muzzin, LA, (delay of game), 5:52; Edler, VAN, (interference), 6:22; Edler, VAN, (delay of game), 17:08.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-14-6_29. Los Angeles 8-6-8_22.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Los Angeles 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-8-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 2-2-0 (28-25).

T_2:23.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.