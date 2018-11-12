Canucks-Rangers Sum

Vancouver 0 1 0—1 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Goldobin 2 (Hutton, Motte), 3:16. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 1 (Pionk, Kreider), 12:42 (pp).

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 4 (Vesey, Fast), 11:19.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-7-11_26. N.Y. Rangers 8-10-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 6.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-4-2 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 6-6-2 (26-25).

A_17,100 (18,006). T_2:28.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.

