Canucks-Rangers Sum

|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0—1
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vancouver, Goldobin 2 (Hutton, Motte), 3:16. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 1 (Pionk, Kreider), 12:42 (pp).
Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 4 (Vesey, Fast), 11:19.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-7-11_26. N.Y. Rangers 8-10-9_27.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 6.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-4-2 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 6-6-2 (26-25).
A_17,100 (18,006). T_2:28.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.
