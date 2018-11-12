Canucks-Rangers Sums

Vancouver 0 1 0—1 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Gaudette, VAN, (slashing), 2:29; DeAngelo, NYR, (high sticking), 6:35.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Goldobin 2 (Motte, Hutton), 3:16. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 1 (Kreider, Pionk), 12:42 (pp). Penalties_Goldobin, VAN, (hooking), 1:08; McLeod, NYR, Major (fighting), 4:18; Archibald, VAN, Major (fighting), 4:18; Hutton, VAN, (cross checking), 8:41; Chytil, NYR, (interference), 10:20; Eriksson, VAN, (tripping), 12:34; Zibanejad, NYR, (interference), 16:44; Granlund, VAN, (high sticking), 16:57.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 4 (Fast, Vesey), 11:19. Penalties_Goldobin, VAN, (hooking), 15:23; Zibanejad, NYR, (hooking), 18:45.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-7-11_26. N.Y. Rangers 8-10-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 6.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 7-4-2 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 6-6-2 (26-25).

A_17,100 (18,006). T_2:28.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.

