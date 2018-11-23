Canucks-Sharks Sums

|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0—0
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2—4
First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 8 (E.Karlsson, Labanc), 10:54 (pp). 2, San Jose, Meier 13 (Burns, Thornton), 19:50 (pp). Penalties_Roussel, VAN, (elbowing), 4:12; Roussel, VAN, (delay of game), 10:48; Pouliot, VAN, major (high sticking), 16:04.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (holding), 2:16; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 12:07; Radil, SJ, (slashing), 16:00.
Third Period_3, San Jose, E.Karlsson 2 (Thornton, Labanc), 3:43 (pp). 4, San Jose, M.Karlsson 1 (Dillon, E.Karlsson), 9:35. Penalties_Gagner, VAN, (delay of game), 2:54; Roussel, VAN, (roughing), 19:20; Roussel, VAN, (cross checking), 19:20; Roussel, VAN, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:20; Vlasic, SJ, (roughing), 19:20.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-8-3_19. San Jose 12-5-7_24.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; San Jose 3 of 6.
Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 3-4-0 (24 shots-20 saves). San Jose, Dell 3-2-2 (19-19).
A_17,056 (17,562). T_2:21.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.
