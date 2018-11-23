Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canucks-Sharks Sums

November 23, 2018 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 0 0 0—0
San Jose 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 8 (E.Karlsson, Labanc), 10:54 (pp). 2, San Jose, Meier 13 (Burns, Thornton), 19:50 (pp). Penalties_Roussel, VAN, (elbowing), 4:12; Roussel, VAN, (delay of game), 10:48; Pouliot, VAN, major (high sticking), 16:04.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (holding), 2:16; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 12:07; Radil, SJ, (slashing), 16:00.

Third Period_3, San Jose, E.Karlsson 2 (Thornton, Labanc), 3:43 (pp). 4, San Jose, M.Karlsson 1 (Dillon, E.Karlsson), 9:35. Penalties_Gagner, VAN, (delay of game), 2:54; Roussel, VAN, (roughing), 19:20; Roussel, VAN, (cross checking), 19:20; Roussel, VAN, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:20; Vlasic, SJ, (roughing), 19:20.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-8-3_19. San Jose 12-5-7_24.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; San Jose 3 of 6.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 3-4-0 (24 shots-20 saves). San Jose, Dell 3-2-2 (19-19).

A_17,056 (17,562). T_2:21.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons