Canucks-Wild Sum

November 15, 2018 11:33 pm
 
Vancouver 0 1 1—2
Minnesota 2 3 1—6

First Period_1, Minnesota, Coyle 3 (Koivu, Brodin), 5:37. 2, Minnesota, Koivu 4, 7:43 (pp).

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Niederreiter 2 (Koivu, Dumba), 1:46 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Horvat 10 (Gaudette), 6:26 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Staal 6 (Suter, Mi.Granlund), 7:02. 6, Minnesota, Dumba 7 (Fehr, Brown), 13:12.

Third Period_7, Minnesota, Zucker 6 (Suter, Staal), 5:27. 8, Vancouver, Ma.Granlund 4 (Archibald, Stecher), 5:53.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-8-8_27. Minnesota 10-12-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 6; Minnesota 2 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Bachman 0-1-0 (29 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 9-4-2 (27-25).

A_19,014 (18,064). T_2:35.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.

