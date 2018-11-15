Canucks-Wild Sums

|Vancouver
First Period_1, Minnesota, Coyle 3 (Koivu, Brodin), 5:37. 2, Minnesota, Koivu 4, 7:43 (pp). Penalties_Archibald, VAN, (high sticking), 5:50; Niederreiter, MIN, (interference), 10:38; Brodin, MIN, (hooking), 15:16.
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Niederreiter 2 (Koivu, Dumba), 1:46 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Horvat 10 (Gaudette), 6:26 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Staal 6 (Suter, Mi.Granlund), 7:02. 6, Minnesota, Dumba 7 (Fehr, Brown), 13:12. Penalties_Hutton, VAN, (tripping), 0:40; Greenway, MIN, (holding), 6:03; Mi.Granlund, MIN, (holding), 17:03.
Third Period_7, Minnesota, Zucker 6 (Suter, Staal), 5:27. 8, Vancouver, Ma.Granlund 4 (Archibald, Stecher), 5:53. Penalties_Fehr, MIN, (high sticking), 2:52; Zucker, MIN, (delay of game), 10:16.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-8-8_27. Minnesota 10-12-7_29.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 6; Minnesota 2 of 2.
Goalies_Vancouver, Bachman 0-1-0 (29 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 9-4-2 (27-25).
A_19,014 (18,064). T_2:35.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.
