The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Capitals-Avalanche Sums

November 16, 2018 11:53 pm
 
Washington 0 2 0 1—3
Colorado 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Colorado, Soderberg 7 (Jost, Barrie), 1:08. Penalties_Dries, COL, (slashing), 14:07.

Second Period_2, Washington, Smith-Pelly 3 (Boyd, Stephenson), 8:55. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 13 (T.Wilson, Backstrom), 18:29. Penalties_Backstrom, WSH, (hooking), 0:31; Bourque, COL, (tripping), 6:20.

Third Period_4, Colorado, C.Wilson 5 (Calvert, Cole), 17:16. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (interference), 6:16; Cole, COL, (holding), 18:51.

Overtime_5, Washington, Backstrom 5 (Carlson, T.Wilson), 0:22 (pp). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-12-3-1_29. Colorado 9-9-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Colorado 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 4-2-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 3-1-2 (29-26).

A_18,050 (18,007). T_2:37.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.

