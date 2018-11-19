Capitals-Canadiens Sum

Washington 2 1 1 1—5 Montreal 1 3 0 0—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Reilly 2 (Peca), 9:20. 2, Washington, Connolly 3 (Orlov, Carlson), 13:16. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 14 (Orlov, Wilson), 14:40.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Gallagher 10 (Danault, Petry), 0:20. 5, Montreal, Petry 2 (Kotkaniemi, Domi), 1:08 (pp). 6, Montreal, Agostino 1 (Kotkaniemi, Lehkonen), 1:35. 7, Washington, Backstrom 6 (Djoos, Bowey), 13:20.

Third Period_8, Washington, Ovechkin 15 (Carlson, Wilson), 1:02 (pp).

Overtime_9, Washington, Eller 4 (Vrana, Kempny), 3:34.

Shots on Goal_Washington 8-11-14-1_34. Montreal 18-16-7-3_44.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; Montreal 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 6-5-2 (22 shots-22 saves), Copley 4-2-1 (22-18). Montreal, Price 7-4-4 (34-29).

A_21,911 (21,288). T_2:52.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kory Nagy.

