Capitals-Canadiens Sums

Washington 1 3 0—4 Montreal 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 1 (Armia), 2:28. 2, Washington, Eller 2 (Niskanen, Stephenson), 6:16. Penalties_Gallagher, MTL, (roughing), 8:23; Kuznetsov, WSH, (roughing), 8:23.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Gallagher 8 (Tatar), 0:32. 4, Montreal, Gallagher 9 (Danault, Tatar), 3:06. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 9 (Kuznetsov, Vrana), 6:49. 6, Washington, Eller 3 (Connolly), 7:59. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 10 (Orlov, Niskanen), 12:53. Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (holding), 16:16; Eller, WSH, (interference), 19:57.

Third Period_8, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 2 (Mete, Lehkonen), 16:56. 9, Montreal, Domi 6 (Reilly), 19:38. 10, Montreal, Armia 3 (Danault), 19:40. Penalties_Hudon, MTL, (tripping), 13:01.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-13-5_31. Montreal 19-8-17_44.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-3-1 (43 shots-38 saves). Montreal, Price 5-2-2 (31-27).

A_20,279 (21,288). T_2:25.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.