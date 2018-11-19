Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Canadiens Sums

November 19, 2018 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 2 1 1 1—5
Montreal 1 3 0 0—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Reilly 2 (Peca), 9:20. 2, Washington, Connolly 3 (Orlov, Carlson), 13:16. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 14 (Orlov, Wilson), 14:40. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, served by Burakovsky, (roughing), 17:34; Niskanen, WSH, (roughing), 17:34; Agostino, MTL, (roughing), 17:34.

Second Period_4, Montreal, Gallagher 10 (Danault, Petry), 0:20. 5, Montreal, Petry 2 (Kotkaniemi, Domi), 1:08 (pp). 6, Montreal, Agostino 1 (Kotkaniemi, Lehkonen), 1:35. 7, Washington, Backstrom 6 (Djoos, Bowey), 13:20. Penalties_Bowey, WSH, (interference), 0:52; Eller, WSH, major (high sticking), 6:35; Domi, MTL, Major (fighting), 18:48; Orlov, WSH, Major (fighting), 18:48; Danault, MTL, (slashing), 19:10.

Third Period_8, Washington, Ovechkin 15 (Carlson, Wilson), 1:02 (pp). Penalties_Benn, MTL, (tripping), 0:52.

Overtime_9, Washington, Eller 4 (Vrana, Kempny), 3:34. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Washington 8-11-14-1_34. Montreal 18-16-7-3_44.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; Montreal 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 6-5-2 (22 shots-22 saves), Copley 4-2-1 (22-18). Montreal, Price 7-4-4 (34-29).

A_21,911 (21,288). T_2:52.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference