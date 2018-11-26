Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Islanders Sum

November 26, 2018 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 1 1 2—4
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 7 (Komarov, Pulock), 0:36. 2, Washington, Wilson 5 (Bowey, Backstrom), 2:50.

Second Period_3, Washington, Dowd 3 (Jaskin, Carlson), 7:58.

Third Period_4, Washington, Wilson 6 (Backstrom, Eller), 14:21 (pp). 5, Washington, Ovechkin 18 (Backstrom, Wilson), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-3-9_24. N.Y. Islanders 8-10-15_33.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 9-5-2 (33 shots-32 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 8-4-1 (23-20).

A_9,072 (15,795). T_2:19.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Greg Devorski.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House