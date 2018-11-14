Capitals-Jets Sum

|Washington
|1
|0
|0—1
|Winnipeg
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 5 (Bowey, Orlov), 13:00.
Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 10 (Connor, Wheeler), 5:05 (pp).
Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Chiarot 3 (Tanev), 12:51. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8, 19:00.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-10-8_28. Winnipeg 2-14-8_24.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Copley 3-2-1 (23 shots-21 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 8-5-1 (28-27).
A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:22.
Referees_Francis Charron, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.
