Capitals-Jets Sums

November 14, 2018 10:40 pm
 
Washington 1 0 0—1
Winnipeg 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 5 (Bowey, Orlov), 13:00. Penalties_Tanev, WPG, (illegal check to head), 8:52; Laine, WPG, (high sticking), 14:53; Burakovsky, WSH, (tripping), 17:16.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 10 (Connor, Wheeler), 5:05 (pp). Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, (interference), 4:58; Bowey, WSH, (roughing), 5:31.

Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Chiarot 3 (Tanev), 12:51. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8, 19:00. Penalties_Copp, WPG, (tripping), 15:18.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-10-8_28. Winnipeg 2-14-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 3-2-1 (23 shots-21 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 8-5-1 (28-27).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:22.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.

