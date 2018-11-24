Capitals-Rangers Sum

Washington 0 3 2—5 N.Y. Rangers 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 8 (Fast, Hayes), 9:12.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 2 (Hayes, Smith), 9:39. 3, Washington, Dowd 2 (Carlson, Connolly), 10:10. 4, Washington, Vrana 6, 16:27. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 17 (Carlson, Orlov), 19:30.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 2 (Pionk, Howden), 5:30. 7, Washington, Connolly 4 (Vrana, Carlson), 13:36. 8, Washington, Wilson 4 (Kempny), 18:52.

Shots on Goal_Washington 6-15-7_28. N.Y. Rangers 12-9-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 5-2-1 (30 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 4-3-0 (27-23).

A_16,884 (18,006). T_2:17.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brad Kovachik.

