Capitals-Rangers Sums

Washington 0 3 2—5 N.Y. Rangers 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 8 (Fast, Hayes), 9:12. Penalties_Fast, NYR, (tripping), 0:25; Vesey, NYR, (high sticking), 6:59; Wilson, WSH, (interference), 17:27.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 2 (Smith, Hayes), 9:39. 3, Washington, Dowd 2 (Connolly, Carlson), 10:10. 4, Washington, Vrana 6, 16:27. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 17 (Orlov, Carlson), 19:30. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (hooking), 0:59.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 2 (Pionk, Howden), 5:30. 7, Washington, Connolly 4 (Carlson, Vrana), 13:36. 8, Washington, Wilson 4 (Kempny), 18:52. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 6-15-7_28. N.Y. Rangers 12-9-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 5-2-1 (30 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 4-3-0 (27-23).

A_16,884 (18,006). T_2:17.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brad Kovachik.

