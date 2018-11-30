Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cardiff climbs out of drop zone with 2-1 win over Wolves

November 30, 2018 5:24 pm
 
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Cardiff City coach Neil Warnock will spend his 70th birthday a happy man after his squad climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Warnock turns 70 on Saturday and will mark his milestone birthday with a family get-together at a restaurant in the Welsh countryside.

The meal will taste all the sweeter after second-half goals from Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett completed yet another Cardiff comeback win.

Matt Doherty had marked his 200th league appearance for Wolves by opening the scoring after 18 minutes, but a fifth defeat in six games means Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have only picked up one point from a possible 18.

Cardiff has found some momentum in recent weeks and this was its third win from four home games, all of which it has fallen behind in.

Wolverhampton is 11th while Cardiff moved up to 15th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

