Cardinals-Chargers Preview Capsule

November 23, 2018 1:16 pm
 
ARIZONA (2-8) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cardinals 5-5, Chargers 5-5

SERIES RECORD – Chargers lead 9-4

LAST MEETING – Cardinals beat Chargers, 18-17, Sept. 8, 2014

LAST WEEK – Cardinals lost to Raiders 23-21; Chargers lost to Broncos 23-22

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cardinals No. 32, Chargers No. 8

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (32).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (29), PASS (4).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (9), PASS (9).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (18), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have won three of last four over Cardinals . Last seven games in series have been decided by eight points or less. . Arizona coach Steve Wilks was Chargers secondary coach from 2009-11. . Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was Arizona’s coach for six seasons (2007-12) and led Arizona to Super Bowl 43. . Cardinals QB Josh Rosen, who grew up in Manhattan Beach, California, had his first three-TD game last week. . RB David Johnson has three straight 100-yard scrimmage games. . WR Larry Fitzgerald (1,276 career receptions) needs six catches to pass Jerry Rice for most receptions in NFL history with one team. . WR Christian Kirk third among rookies in receiving yards (495). . DE Chandler Jones, third in NFL with 10 1-2 sacks, has four sacks in past two games. . Chargers QB Philip Rivers has thrown two or more TD passes in 10 straight games. He needs two touchdowns to tie Drew Brees for second-longest streak of seasons with at least 25 touchdown passes (11 seasons). Rivers has 112.1 passer rating, his career best through first 10 games of season. . RB Melvin Gordon second in league in scrimmage yards per game (132.1). Gordon is tied for second in league with four catches of 25 yards or more. . Chargers lead league with 7.31-yard average on first down. . WR Keenan Allen has TD catch in past two games. . DE Melvin Ingram has three sacks in past four games. … Fantasy tip: Johnson has eight touchdowns and is averaging 129.9 yards from scrimmage in past seven games vs. AFC teams.

___

More AP NFL:?https://apnews.com/NFL ?and?https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

