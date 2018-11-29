Cardinals re-sign OL Holden, sign DE Malveaux

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals continued their flurry of personnel moves by re-signing offensive lineman Will Holden and signing defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

The team also placed offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Holden appeared in seven games, five as a starter, for Arizona last season. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2017. Holden was released by the Cardinals after the final preseason game this season and spent time on the Indianapolis and New Orleans practice squads before being released by the Saints on Wednesday.

Malveaux played in nine games with Miami over the last two seasons, five this year. He has one career sack and 11 tackles.

The Cardinals (2-9) play at Green Bay on Sunday.

