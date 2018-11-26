Listen Live Sports

Cardinals release starters Smith, Benwikere after blowout

November 26, 2018 3:40 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — In the wake of another embarrassing loss, the beleaguered Arizona Cardinals have released two starters — right tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Bene Benwikere.

Coach Steve Wilks also said Monday that linebacker Josh Bynes (thumb) and kicker Phil Dawson (hip) were placed on injured reserve.

Wilks cited “inconsistent” play on the part of Smith and Benwikere. Smith, a former starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, was in the first year of a two-year contract and played 46 of a possible 47 snaps in Sunday’s’ 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Benwikere played 35 snaps and had one tackle.

