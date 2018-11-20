Cardinals waive CB Taylor, DE Dora, re-sign CB Amerson

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have waived veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor following an ugly home loss to Oakland.

The team also waived defensive end Vontarrius Dora, re-signed cornerback David Amerson, and promoted cornerback Chris Jones and wide receiver Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad. Amerson was signed by Arizona a week ago but released on Saturday.

The moves came a day after coach Steve Wilks said personnel changes could be coming with the team mired with a 2-8 record, tied for worst in the NFL.

