Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals waive CB Taylor, DE Dora, re-sign CB Amerson

November 20, 2018 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have waived veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor following an ugly home loss to Oakland.

The team also waived defensive end Vontarrius Dora, re-signed cornerback David Amerson, and promoted cornerback Chris Jones and wide receiver Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad. Amerson was signed by Arizona a week ago but released on Saturday.

The moves came a day after coach Steve Wilks said personnel changes could be coming with the team mired with a 2-8 record, tied for worst in the NFL.

___

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission