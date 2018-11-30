Carolina sends G Darling to minors, loses Zykov to Oilers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have sent goalie Scott Darling to their AHL affiliate in Charlotte and say forward Valentin Zykov has been claimed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers.

General manager Don Waddell announced the moves Friday, a day after both players were placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.

Darling has played just seven games this season with Carolina, and is in the second year of a four-year, $16.6 million contract. He’s 2-4-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

Zykov had three assists in 13 games with Carolina this season.

