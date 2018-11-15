Listen Live Sports

Carroll scores 22, Hartford beats Quinnipiac 68-54

November 15, 2018 10:27 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — John Carroll made 8 of 13 shots and finished with 22 points to lead Hartford to its first victory of the season, beating Quinnipiac 68-54 on Thursday night.

Carroll, who had 14 points in the first half, also pulled down eight rebounds while dishing out three assists for Hartford (1-3). George Blagojevic added 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with six of those coming on the offensive end. J.R. Lynch chipped in 11 points with eight assists and two steals.

Hartford pulled away in the first half when the Hawks used a 12-3 run to go ahead 25-17. They took a 13-point lead into the break and led 54-39 with 7:15 to play.

Aaron Robinson drilled a 3 to start a 10-2 run as Quinnipiac closed to 56-49 at the 3:25 mark. Blagojevic slammed home a dunk and Lynch made four straight free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

Cameron Young had 17 points to lead Quinnipiac (0-2).

