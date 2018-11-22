Listen Live Sports

Cars seized in Ronaldinho Institute environmental case

November 22, 2018 12:32 pm
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Prosecutors have seized three luxury cars and a painting in connection with an environmental case against the Ronaldinho Institute in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre.

The prosecutor’s office of Rio Grande do Sul state said in a statement on Thursday that the assets belonged to former Brazil forward Ronaldinho’s brother-agent Roberto de Assis.

De Assis and the now-defunct Ronaldinho Institute have been targeted over an outstanding debt. Two BMWs and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle were seized.

De Assis and the institute are alleged to have removed vegetation and drained the land in 2007 without an environmental license.

Ronaldinho’s brother-agent has not responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

