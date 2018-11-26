Listen Live Sports

Carter scores 23, Delaware beats Louisiana Tech 75-71

November 26, 2018 9:56 pm
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Eric Carter had 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists, helping Delaware beat Louisiana Tech 75-71 on Monday night.

Ithiel Horton made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Delaware (5-2). Darian Bryant added 12 points and Kevin Anderson 11.

Carter and Horton each had 11 points in the first half as Delaware made 5 of 11 from distance for a 35-33 lead. Delaware’s starters combined to score the Blue Hens’ opening 42 points, helping build a four-point lead with 15 minutes left.

Anderson’s driving layup with 2:09 remaining gave Delaware a six-point lead and Horton’s defensive rebound and two free throws in the closing seconds sealed it as Derric Jean’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was Louisiana’s Tech’s only points in the final two minutes.

Oliver Powell scored 14 points for Louisiana Tech (4-3). Amorie Archibald made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and Jean finished with 12.

