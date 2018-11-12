Listen Live Sports

Carter scores 24, Ohio beats Campbell 81-73

November 12, 2018 9:38 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter scored 24 points, Doug Taylor had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Ohio beat Campbell 81-73 on Monday night.

Ohio led by 10 points with a minute remaining, but Isaac Chatman made a 3-pointer to pull Campbell within 78-73 with 24 seconds left. Ohio freshman Jason Preston made 1 of 2 free throws and, after Chris Clemons missed a 3-pointer, Taylor sealed it with two foul shots.

It was Ohio’s 500th win in Athens.

Teyvion Kirk added 14 points and Preston scored 12 for Ohio (2-0). Freshman Ben Vander Plas scored 12 points in the first half, making four of Ohio’s six 3-pointers, and finished with 14 points.

Clemons led Campbell (1-2) with 26 points. Chatman added 16 points and Andrew Eudy scored 12.

Clemons, Chatman and Eudy, all starters, each scored in double-figures in the first half. The Fighting Camels led 41-35 after shooting 60.9 percent, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Trey Spencer knocked down a 3-pointer with just four seconds left in the half.

