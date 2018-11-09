Listen Live Sports

Carter’s 25 and 11 lead Seattle past Puget Sound 95-67

November 9, 2018 12:27 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Myles Carter scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Seattle coasted to a 95-67 win over Division II Puget Sound on Thursday night.

Carter, a transfer from Seton Hall who sat out last year, was 11-of-15 shooting. Matej Kavas added 11 points for the Redhawks (1-1), who shot 55 percent (35 of 63), going 7 of 17 from 3-point range.

Stellan Roberts had 16 points for the Loggers.

Carter scored the first seven points of the game and Seattle had a pair of 8-0 runs to open a 46-26 lead at the half. The Redhawks shot 56 percent, making 5 of 8 from distance.

Puget Sound was 10 of 31 in the first half and 10 of 27 in the second, finishing 3 of 17 behind the arc. Its best success came at the foul line, hitting 24 of 29.

The Loggers cut into a 25-point deficit with a 10-0 run early in the second half but Seattle quickly responded with a 14-2 run and cruised home.

