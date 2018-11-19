Listen Live Sports

Cartwright, UC Irvine beat UTSA 65-56 in Gulf Coast Showcase

November 19, 2018 6:02 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Robert Cartwright scored a season-high 17 points to help UC Irvine beat UTSA 65-56 on Monday in a first-round game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Anteaters (5-0), who are off to their best start since the 1981-82 season, will play Tulane in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Cartwright, a graduate transfer from Stanford, made 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 6-of-7 free throws.

The Roadrunners (0-4) scored the first five points before UCI used a 13-0 run to take the lead for good. Cartwright scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers 35 seconds apart, during a 17-5 spurt that gave the Anteaters a 30-12 lead and they scored the last nine points of the half to make it 43-21 at the break.

UTSA trailed by double figures until the final seconds.

Keaton Wallace led the Roadrunners with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting. The rest of the team shot 10 of 44 (22.7 percent) from the field.

