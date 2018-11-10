Listen Live Sports

Carvacho’s double-double leads way for Colorado State 92-67

November 10, 2018 6:28 pm
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nico Carvacho scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Colorado State defeated Arkansas Pine Bluff 92-67 on Saturday.

Six Rams, including all five starters, scored in double figures with the team shooting 54 percent and making 12 of 21 3-point attempts. J.D. Paige had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points with six assists and Adam Thistlewood made 9 of 10 free throws in also scoring 14 points. Anthony Masinton-Bonner had three 3-pointers and scored 13 points with Kendle Moore and Lorenzo Jenkins adding 10 points each for the Rams (2-0).

Martayeous McKnight, who had 29 points in a loss Tuesday to San Diego State, scored a career-high 41 for the Golden Lions (0-2), shooting 13 of 27, including 5 of 10 from the arc while sinking 10 of 11 free throws.

A 10-0 run put the Rams up 23-7 and they led 47-28 at halftime. Paige had a pair of 3-pointers in a 13-2 run to open the second half for a 30-point lead.

