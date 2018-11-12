Listen Live Sports

Casemiro and Fernandez added to Real Madrid’s injury list

November 12, 2018
 
MADRID (AP) — Midfielder Casemiro and defender Nacho Fernandez are the latest injury setbacks for Real Madrid.

Both players were injured on Sunday in the 4-2 win at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league.

Casemiro left the match in the first half with a sprained right ankle, and Fernandez was substituted in the second with a dislocated ligament in his right knee.

The club did not say how long they will be out.

Coach Santiago Solari was already without left back Marcelo, right back Dani Carvajal, and defenders Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo.

Madrid’s next match after the international break is on Nov. 24 at Eibar in the Spanish league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

