Cavaliers-Hornets, Box

November 3, 2018 9:43 pm
 
CLEVELAND (94)

Osman 3-7 3-3 9, Dekker 5-9 0-0 11, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Hill 1-6 1-1 3, Hood 3-8 0-0 7, Nance Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Zizic 1-2 0-0 2, Sexton 1-5 2-2 4, Clarkson 6-13 0-0 13, Smith 4-8 2-2 14, Nwaba 0-1 3-4 3, Korver 3-6 2-2 11. Totals 35-81 14-15 94.

CHARLOTTE (126)

Batum 4-9 0-0 9, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Zeller 3-5 0-0 6, Walker 6-12 2-2 18, Lamb 8-15 3-3 19, Bridges 5-7 0-0 12, Kidd-Gilchrist 5-7 0-0 10, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Hernangomez 4-4 3-3 11, Parker 5-10 2-3 12, Monk 7-14 0-0 16, Bacon 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 52-92 12-13 126.

Cleveland 22 30 21 21— 94
Charlotte 30 29 34 33—126

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 10-26 (Smith 4-6, Korver 3-5, Hood 1-1, Dekker 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Osman 0-2, Hill 0-4), Charlotte 10-30 (Walker 4-9, Bridges 2-4, Monk 2-6, Batum 1-3, Williams 1-4, Parker 0-2, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 27 (Thompson 8), Charlotte 50 (Lamb, Batum 8). Assists_Cleveland 22 (Hill, Smith, Korver 4), Charlotte 29 (Batum 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 20, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_16,221 (19,077).

