Cavaliers-Pistons, Box

CLEVELAND (102)

Osman 3-8 3-5 10, Nance Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 4-8 2-2 10, Sexton 6-10 4-6 18, Hood 4-10 2-3 12, Zizic 5-7 2-2 12, Harrison 1-6 4-4 7, J.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Nwaba 2-6 3-5 7, Clarkson 6-11 3-4 16, Korver 1-5 1-3 4. Totals 35-79 24-34 102.

DETROIT (113)

Robinson III 2-5 0-0 5, Griffin 7-12 5-5 21, Drummond 10-19 3-3 23, Jackson 5-8 0-0 13, Bullock 6-9 5-6 21, Johnson 3-9 3-3 9, Leuer 1-1 0-0 2, Pachulia 0-3 2-2 2, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0, Galloway 2-11 0-0 6, I.Smith 5-8 0-0 11, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 18-19 113.

Cleveland 27 19 23 33—102 Detroit 38 28 27 20—113

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 8-21 (Sexton 2-3, Hood 2-4, Clarkson 1-2, Harrison 1-3, Osman 1-3, Korver 1-3, J.Smith 0-1, Nwaba 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1), Detroit 13-38 (Bullock 4-7, Jackson 3-6, Griffin 2-4, Galloway 2-10, Robinson III 1-2, I.Smith 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Calderon 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 36 (Thompson 7), Detroit 50 (Drummond 16). Assists_Cleveland 16 (Sexton, Clarkson 4), Detroit 26 (Griffin 5). Total Fouls_Cleveland 22, Detroit 27. Technicals_Johnson, Calderon, Jackson, Drummond. A_15,769 (20,491).

