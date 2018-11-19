Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cavaliers-Pistons, Box

November 19, 2018 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CLEVELAND (102)

Osman 3-8 3-5 10, Nance Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 4-8 2-2 10, Sexton 6-10 4-6 18, Hood 4-10 2-3 12, Zizic 5-7 2-2 12, Harrison 1-6 4-4 7, J.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Nwaba 2-6 3-5 7, Clarkson 6-11 3-4 16, Korver 1-5 1-3 4. Totals 35-79 24-34 102.

DETROIT (113)

Robinson III 2-5 0-0 5, Griffin 7-12 5-5 21, Drummond 10-19 3-3 23, Jackson 5-8 0-0 13, Bullock 6-9 5-6 21, Johnson 3-9 3-3 9, Leuer 1-1 0-0 2, Pachulia 0-3 2-2 2, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0, Galloway 2-11 0-0 6, I.Smith 5-8 0-0 11, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 18-19 113.

Cleveland 27 19 23 33—102
Detroit 38 28 27 20—113

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 8-21 (Sexton 2-3, Hood 2-4, Clarkson 1-2, Harrison 1-3, Osman 1-3, Korver 1-3, J.Smith 0-1, Nwaba 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1), Detroit 13-38 (Bullock 4-7, Jackson 3-6, Griffin 2-4, Galloway 2-10, Robinson III 1-2, I.Smith 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Calderon 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 36 (Thompson 7), Detroit 50 (Drummond 16). Assists_Cleveland 16 (Sexton, Clarkson 4), Detroit 26 (Griffin 5). Total Fouls_Cleveland 22, Detroit 27. Technicals_Johnson, Calderon, Jackson, Drummond. A_15,769 (20,491).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference