Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Hawks, Box

November 23, 2018 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (114)

Tatum 6-11 0-0 14, Morris 3-10 0-0 8, Baynes 5-7 5-5 16, Irving 4-11 2-2 13, Brown 4-7 2-4 10, Hayward 4-7 2-2 11, Ojeleye 3-11 1-2 8, Theis 3-4 0-0 7, Yabusele 1-3 0-0 2, Williams III 2-2 0-0 4, Wanamaker 1-1 3-4 5, Smart 1-6 2-2 4, Rozier 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 42-91 17-21 114.

ATLANTA (96)

Prince 0-7 2-2 2, Collins 7-8 2-4 16, Dedmon 3-8 0-0 7, Young 2-7 1-1 5, Bazemore 0-2 0-0 0, Bembry 5-13 3-4 14, Spellman 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Len 5-7 5-8 17, Lin 6-10 5-7 19, Anderson 5-10 2-3 12, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Huerter 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-81 20-29 96.

Boston 45 16 21 32—114
Atlanta 23 22 19 32— 96

3-Point Goals_Boston 13-40 (Irving 3-7, Rozier 2-4, Tatum 2-5, Morris 2-7, Theis 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Ojeleye 1-5, Yabusele 0-1, Brown 0-3, Smart 0-3), Atlanta 6-35 (Len 2-3, Lin 2-4, Dedmon 1-4, Bembry 1-6, Spellman 0-1, Carter 0-1, Bazemore 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Huerter 0-3, Prince 0-4, Young 0-5). Fouled Out_Theis. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Baynes 9), Atlanta 40 (Collins, Dedmon, Bembry 7). Assists_Boston 31 (Smart 7), Atlanta 22 (Lin 10). Total Fouls_Boston 29, Atlanta 26. A_15,017 (18,118).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons