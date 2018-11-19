Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Hornets, Box

November 19, 2018 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (112)

Tatum 8-15 1-4 18, Baynes 1-4 0-0 2, Horford 4-6 2-2 10, Irving 12-25 2-3 27, Brown 4-6 1-2 10, Hayward 1-6 2-2 4, Theis 5-6 0-0 10, Morris 3-8 3-3 9, Rozier 3-6 0-0 8, Smart 4-7 2-2 14. Totals 45-89 13-18 112.

CHARLOTTE (117)

Batum 3-10 1-2 9, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Zeller 3-7 0-0 7, Walker 14-25 8-9 43, Lamb 7-13 4-6 18, Bridges 3-6 0-0 7, Hernangomez 5-8 2-3 14, Monk 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 3-5 1-2 7, Bacon 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 43-89 16-22 117.

Boston 24 32 31 25—112
Charlotte 29 25 30 33—117

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-32 (Smart 4-6, Rozier 2-4, Brown 1-3, Tatum 1-4, Irving 1-8, Horford 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Morris 0-2, Hayward 0-3), Charlotte 15-41 (Walker 7-13, Hernangomez 2-4, Batum 2-6, Zeller 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Williams 1-4, Parker 0-1, Monk 0-3, Lamb 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 41 (Hayward, Morris 8), Charlotte 44 (Batum, Zeller 8). Assists_Boston 31 (Irving 11), Charlotte 18 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_Boston 22, Charlotte 16. A_18,040 (19,077).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference