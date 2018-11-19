Celtics-Hornets, Box

BOSTON (112)

Tatum 8-15 1-4 18, Baynes 1-4 0-0 2, Horford 4-6 2-2 10, Irving 12-25 2-3 27, Brown 4-6 1-2 10, Hayward 1-6 2-2 4, Theis 5-6 0-0 10, Morris 3-8 3-3 9, Rozier 3-6 0-0 8, Smart 4-7 2-2 14. Totals 45-89 13-18 112.

CHARLOTTE (117)

Batum 3-10 1-2 9, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Zeller 3-7 0-0 7, Walker 14-25 8-9 43, Lamb 7-13 4-6 18, Bridges 3-6 0-0 7, Hernangomez 5-8 2-3 14, Monk 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 3-5 1-2 7, Bacon 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 43-89 16-22 117.

Boston 24 32 31 25—112 Charlotte 29 25 30 33—117

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-32 (Smart 4-6, Rozier 2-4, Brown 1-3, Tatum 1-4, Irving 1-8, Horford 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Morris 0-2, Hayward 0-3), Charlotte 15-41 (Walker 7-13, Hernangomez 2-4, Batum 2-6, Zeller 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Williams 1-4, Parker 0-1, Monk 0-3, Lamb 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 41 (Hayward, Morris 8), Charlotte 44 (Batum, Zeller 8). Assists_Boston 31 (Irving 11), Charlotte 18 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_Boston 22, Charlotte 16. A_18,040 (19,077).

