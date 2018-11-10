Listen Live Sports

Celtics-Jazz, Box

November 10, 2018 12:10 am
 
BOSTON (115)

Tatum 7-14 5-6 21, Hayward 3-9 6-6 13, Horford 6-10 0-0 13, Rozier 7-13 3-3 22, Brown 4-17 0-0 9, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 5-11 4-4 16, Baynes 2-3 1-1 5, Smart 4-9 1-2 13. Totals 39-88 20-22 115.

UTAH (123)

Ingles 10-14 2-2 27, Favors 5-5 3-5 14, Gobert 6-8 5-5 17, Rubio 7-13 2-2 17, Mitchell 5-14 10-13 21, Crowder 8-15 0-0 20, O’Neale 1-2 0-0 2, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 0-2 0-0 0, Burks 1-3 2-3 5. Totals 43-77 24-30 123.

Boston 25 26 29 35—115
Utah 27 31 35 30—123

3-Point Goals_Boston 17-43 (Rozier 5-8, Smart 4-9, Tatum 2-4, Morris 2-4, Ojeleye 1-2, Horford 1-3, Hayward 1-5, Brown 1-7, Baynes 0-1), Utah 13-34 (Ingles 5-9, Crowder 4-9, Favors 1-1, Burks 1-3, Rubio 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, Exum 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 28 (Rozier 6), Utah 45 (Gobert 15). Assists_Boston 31 (Smart 10), Utah 29 (Rubio, Ingles 7). Total Fouls_Boston 20, Utah 21. Technicals_Morris, Crowder. A_18,306 (18,306).

