Celtics-Mavericks, Box

BOSTON (104)

Tatum 9-14 0-0 21, Horford 3-11 0-0 8, Morris 6-10 0-0 13, Irving 9-24 1-1 19, Brown 7-9 2-2 16, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 1-4 2-2 4, Rozier 1-6 1-2 4, Smart 5-8 6-6 19. Totals 41-86 12-13 104.

DALLAS (113)

Barnes 7-12 1-1 20, Finney-Smith 4-11 1-3 9, Jordan 5-7 4-7 14, Doncic 5-11 2-2 15, Matthews 4-12 4-4 15, Kleber 3-8 0-0 7, Mejri 1-1 0-0 2, Barea 9-16 0-1 20, Harris 3-8 1-2 9, Brunson 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 42-87 13-21 113.

Boston 26 30 26 22—104 Dallas 32 27 28 26—113

3-Point Goals_Boston 10-28 (Smart 3-4, Tatum 3-6, Horford 2-5, Rozier 1-3, Morris 1-3, Baynes 0-2, Irving 0-5), Dallas 16-41 (Barnes 5-7, Doncic 3-4, Matthews 3-9, Barea 2-6, Harris 2-6, Kleber 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Baynes 9), Dallas 43 (Jordan 13). Assists_Boston 19 (Irving 6), Dallas 27 (Barea, Doncic 8). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Dallas 16. Technicals_Brown, Smart, Jordan 2. A_20,226 (19,200).

