Celtics-Pacers, Box

BOSTON (101)

Tatum 5-11 0-0 14, Hayward 2-10 0-0 4, Horford 6-13 1-2 14, Irving 6-12 2-2 18, Brown 5-14 1-2 12, Morris 9-13 1-1 23, Baynes 2-3 0-0 6, Rozier 2-5 1-2 7, Smart 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 38-88 6-9 101.

INDIANA (102)

Bogdanovic 6-11 2-5 16, Young 2-12 0-2 4, Turner 4-7 4-4 12, Collison 4-7 0-0 9, Oladipo 6-18 8-8 24, McDermott 0-2 0-0 0, Sabonis 5-8 2-2 12, Leaf 3-5 0-0 7, Joseph 0-5 1-2 1, Evans 6-12 2-2 17. Totals 36-87 19-25 102.

Boston 28 17 27 29—101 Indiana 18 27 27 30—102

3-Point Goals_Boston 19-46 (Morris 4-6, Irving 4-7, Tatum 4-8, Baynes 2-3, Rozier 2-4, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-4, Brown 1-5, Hayward 0-5), Indiana 11-32 (Oladipo 4-13, Evans 3-6, Bogdanovic 2-5, Leaf 1-1, Collison 1-2, McDermott 0-1, Young 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Hayward, Brown 7), Indiana 46 (Oladipo 12). Assists_Boston 23 (Smart 9), Indiana 23 (Sabonis, Young 5). Total Fouls_Boston 20, Indiana 16. A_17,505 (20,000).

