Celtics-Pelicans, Box

November 26, 2018 10:25 pm
 
BOSTON (124)

Tatum 7-14 4-4 20, Morris 8-14 0-0 19, Horford 8-15 1-1 20, Irving 10-22 1-1 26, Smart 3-8 0-0 8, Hayward 2-5 0-0 5, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Baynes 2-4 3-4 7, Rozier 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 48-97 9-10 124.

NEW ORLEANS (107)

Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Davis 8-19 11-12 27, Mirotic 8-15 3-3 25, Holiday 4-8 4-4 13, Moore 2-7 0-0 5, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 4-11 0-0 11, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 3-8 9-10 15, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-77 27-29 107.

Boston 34 23 32 35—124
New Orleans 21 27 31 28—107

3-Point Goals_Boston 19-39 (Irving 5-10, Horford 3-4, Morris 3-7, Tatum 2-4, Smart 2-5, Rozier 2-6, Ojeleye 1-1, Hayward 1-2), New Orleans 12-32 (Mirotic 6-11, Miller 3-10, Holiday 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Moore 1-3, Hill 0-1, Randle 0-1, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Morris 11), New Orleans 40 (Davis 16). Assists_Boston 27 (Irving 10), New Orleans 21 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls_Boston 25, New Orleans 20. Technicals_Rozier. A_15,189 (16,867).

