Celtics-Suns, Box

November 8, 2018 11:44 pm
 
BOSTON (116)

Tatum 1-7 2-2 4, Hayward 3-8 0-0 8, Horford 3-7 0-1 7, Irving 13-28 7-7 39, Brown 6-13 4-6 17, Ojeleye 1-2 1-1 3, Morris 7-13 1-2 17, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Baynes 1-6 2-2 4, Rozier 3-8 3-4 10, Smart 1-4 4-6 7. Totals 39-97 24-31 116.

PHOENIX (109)

Ariza 3-7 2-2 11, Warren 9-17 8-8 29, Ayton 6-10 2-4 14, Canaan 3-14 0-0 7, Booker 15-30 4-5 38, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Bridges 1-5 0-0 2, Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Okobo 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-93 16-19 109.

Boston 13 22 30 35 16—116
Phoenix 32 23 25 20 9—109

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-37 (Irving 6-13, Hayward 2-5, Morris 2-5, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-3, Smart 1-3, Brown 1-3, Ojeleye 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Tatum 0-1), Phoenix 11-35 (Booker 4-13, Warren 3-4, Ariza 3-7, Canaan 1-8, Okobo 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Anderson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 56 (Morris, Tatum 8), Phoenix 42 (Ayton 10). Assists_Boston 21 (Irving 6), Phoenix 25 (Booker 9). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Phoenix 23. Technicals_Warren. A_17,359 (18,422).

