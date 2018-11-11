Celtics-Trail Blazers, Box

BOSTON (94)

Tatum 9-18 4-4 27, Hayward 3-7 0-0 7, Horford 4-14 2-4 10, Irving 9-24 0-0 21, Brown 2-7 2-2 7, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 5-11 0-0 13, Baynes 1-1 0-0 2, Smart 0-3 0-0 0, Rozier 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 36-93 8-10 94.

PORTLAND (100)

Layman 3-3 0-0 8, Aminu 3-8 2-4 11, Nurkic 8-14 2-2 18, Lillard 7-15 3-3 19, McCollum 6-15 1-1 14, Leonard 3-8 0-0 8, Collins 3-6 0-0 6, Curry 3-5 0-0 9, Stauskas 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 39-86 8-10 100.

Boston 21 16 33 24— 94 Portland 26 28 29 17—100

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-42 (Tatum 5-9, Morris 3-6, Irving 3-10, Rozier 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Brown 1-4, Smart 0-1, Theis 0-1, Horford 0-5), Portland 14-36 (Curry 3-4, Aminu 3-7, Layman 2-2, Leonard 2-3, Lillard 2-7, Stauskas 1-3, McCollum 1-6, Collins 0-1, Turner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Hayward 9), Portland 55 (Nurkic 17). Assists_Boston 19 (Irving 6), Portland 22 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls_Boston 16, Portland 14. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second). A_19,712 (19,393).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.