Central Arkansas pulls away from Little Rock for a 78-65 win

November 28, 2018 11:54 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — DeAndre Jones scored 23 points, dished seven assists and grabbed seven boards as Central Arkansas knocked off Little Rock 78-65 in the first of two Governor’s I-40 Showdown battles Wednesday night.

The year-long competition pits the two schools against each other in 11 sports. The basketball win was worth four points to the Bears. Counting fall sports competition, Central Arkansas holds an 18.5-3.5 lead in the first year of the competition.

Thatch Unruh hit a 3 with a minute left in the first half to put Central Arkansas (3-4) up, 33-30, but Kamani Johnson got to the basket for a layup and Little Rock trailed by just one at intermission. The Bears opened the second half on a 17-4 run to take charge.

Hayden Koval had 15 points and Unruh added another 13 for Central Arkansas.

Rayjon Tucker finished with 20 points for Little Rock (3-4).

