Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Champions League Glance

November 7, 2018 5:04 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EST
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Borussia Dortmund 4 3 0 1 8 2 9
Atletico Madrid 4 3 0 1 7 6 9
Club Brugge 4 1 1 2 6 5 4
Monaco 4 0 1 3 2 10 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Monaco 1, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct. 24

Club Brugge 1, Monaco 1

Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Monaco 0, Club Brugge 4

Aletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, 12:55 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 4 3 1 0 11 3 10
Inter Milan 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
Tottenham 4 1 1 2 7 9 4
PSV Eindhoven 4 0 1 3 4 10 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Barcelona (Spain) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0

Inter Milan (Italy) 2, Tottenham (England) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

PSV Eindhoven 1, Inter Milan 2

Tottenham 2, Barcelona 4

Wednesday, Oct. 24

PSV Eindhoven 2, Tottenham 2

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1

Tottenham 2, PSV Eindhoven 1

Wednesday, Nov. 28

PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Barcelona vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 4 2 0 2 7 5 6
Napoli 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
Paris Saint-Germain 4 1 2 1 11 7 5
Red Star Belgrade 4 1 1 2 3 10 4
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Liverpool (England) 3, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 0, Napoli (Italy) 0

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Paris Saint-Germain 6, Red Star Belgrade 1

Napoli 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Liverpool 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Paris Saint-Germmain 2, Napoli 2

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Red Star Belgrade 2, Liverpool 0

Napoli 1, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Porto 4 3 1 0 9 3 10
Schalke 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 3 3 4
Lokomotiv Moscow 4 0 0 4 2 11 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18

Galatasaray (Turkey) 3, Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) 0

Schalke (Germany) 1, Porto (Portugal) 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Schalke 1

Porto 1, Galatasaray 0

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Porto 3

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Porto 4, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray, 12:55 p.m.

Porto vs. Schalke, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Galatasaray vs. Porto, 12:55 p.m.

Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bayern Munich 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
Ajax Amsterdam 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
Benfica 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
AEK Athens 4 0 0 4 2 10 0
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3, AEK Athens (Greece) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AEK Athens 2, Benfica 3

Bayern Munich 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1

Tuesday, Oct. 23

AEK Athens 0, Bayern Munich 2

Ajax Amsterdam 1, Benfica 0

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bayern Munich 2, AEK Athens 0

Benfica 1, Ajax Amsterdam 1

Tuesday, Nov. 27

AEK Athens vs. Ajax Amsterdam, 12:55 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Ajax Amsterdam vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Manchester City 4 3 0 1 12 3 9
Lyon 4 1 3 0 9 8 6
Hoffenheim 4 0 3 1 8 9 3
Shaktar Donetsk 4 0 2 2 4 13 2
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Shaktar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2

Manchester City (England) 1, Lyon (France) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Hoffenheim 1, Manchester City 2

Lyon 2, Shaktar Donetsk 2

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3

Shaktar Donetsk 0, Manchester City 3

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2

Manchester City 6, Shaktar Donetsk 0

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shaktar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m.

Shaktar Donetsk vs. Lyon at Kharkiv, Ukraine, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Real Madrid 4 3 0 1 10 2 9
Roma 4 3 0 1 10 4 9
CSKA Moscow 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
Viktoria Plzen 4 0 1 3 3 14 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, Roma (Italy) 0

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 2, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 2

CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0

Roma 5, Viktoria Plzen 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Real Madrid 2, Viktoria Plzen 1

Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0

Wednesday, Nov. 7

CSKA Moscow 1, Roma 2

Viktoria Plzen 0, Real Madrid 5

Tuesday, Nov. 27

CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:55 p.m.

Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Roma vs. CSK Moscow, 12:55 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Juventus 4 3 0 1 7 2 9
Manchester United 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
Valencia 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Young Boys Bern 4 0 1 3 2 10 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19

Valencia (Spain) 0, Juventus (Italy) 2

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Manchester United (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Juventus 3, Young Boys Bern 0

Manchester United 0, Valencia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Young Boys Bern 1, Valencia 1

Manchester United 0, Juventus 1

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Valencia 3, Young Boys Bern 1

Juventus 1, Manchester United 2

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Juventus vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Young Boys Bern, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Young Boys Bern vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran