Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chandler Burks has 5 TDs; Kennesaw State routs Campbell 49-0

November 3, 2018 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chandler Burks had four touchdown runs and threw for another score and Kennesaw State routed Campbell 49-0 on Saturday.

Kennesaw State (8-1, 4-0 Big South Conference) can clinch its second consecutive conference title next Saturday when it visits Monmouth (7-2, 3-0), which beat Charleston Southern 37-3.

The Owls have outscored opponents 404-73 during their eight-game win streak.

Burks broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run and bullied in for three more scores from inside the 4-yard line. His 24-yard touchdown pass to Justin Sumpter made it 35-0 early in the third quarter. Burks ran for 97 yards on 12 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 49 yards. Shaquil Terry added 112 yards rushing.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Campbell (5-4, 0-3) was held to 138 yards of offense and converted just three third downs. Rocky Reid had a 44-yard run and finished with 55 yards on seven carries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad