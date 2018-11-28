Listen Live Sports

Chapman scores season-best 18, Weber St. topples Benedictine

November 28, 2018 12:08 am
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Brekkott Chapman scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, five players reached double digits and Weber State ran away from Benedictine University of Arizona 100-61 Tuesday night after a week away from the court over the holiday.

Chapman’s 18 points and six treys are both season highs. Jerrick Harding scored 15 points on a trio of 3-pointers and three players scored 11 each — Cody John, Ricky Nelson and Israel Barnes. The Wildcats (4-2) made 14 3-pointers in 27 attempts.

Carter Wilson led the Redhawks with 12 points and Henry Galinato added 10. Benedictine was held to 25-percent shooting in the first half, 10-for-40, trailing 45-25 at the break.

Weber State held a 54-34 edge on the boards, scoring 34 points in the paint to 26, and led by as many as 52.

This was the second time the Wildcats have reached 100 points in a game this season. Weber State faces BYU Saturday.

