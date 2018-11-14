Chargers DE Joey Bosa practices for first time in 2 months

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa practiced for the first time in two months Wednesday as he tries to come back from a foot injury.

Bosa did individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. Coach Anthony Lynn said he is trying to slowly work Bosa back in but acknowledged there’s a possibility he could play Sunday against Denver, depending on how well the third-year lineman does in practice.

Bosa first injured his foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5.

The Chargers are 7-2 and have won six straight despite Bosa’s absence. Bosa has 23 sacks in two seasons, including an NFL-record 19 in his first 20 games.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.