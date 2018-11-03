Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chargers place linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve

November 3, 2018 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve on Saturday due to a knee injury and promoted cornerback Jeff Richards from the practice squad.

White was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round in last April’s draft and played in the first three games. He had 19 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed.

Richards has had stints on Los Angeles’ practice squad the past two seasons. The Chargers (5-2) have won four straight going into Sunday’s game at Seattle (4-3).

___

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad