Chargers RB Gordon questionable for Sunday’s game

November 2, 2018 7:21 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is questionable for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

Gordon missed the Chargers’ last game on Oct. 21 in London against Tennessee due to a hamstring injury. The fourth-year running back was listed as a full participant during Friday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coach Anthony Lynn said that if Gordon is feeling well he would likely to play. Gordon is fifth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (745) and is seventh in rushing (466).

Defensive ends Joey Bosa (foot) and Christopher Landrum (hip) as well as linebacker Kyzir White (knee) have been ruled out.

