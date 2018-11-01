Chargers-Seahawks Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-2) at SEATTLE (4-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 3-4, Seattle 4-2-1

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD —Seahawks lead 26-24

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Seahawks 30-21, Sept. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK – Chargers were on bye, beat Titans 20-19 in Week 7; Seahawks beat Lions 28-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 5, Seahawks No. 11

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (10).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (16), PASS (18).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (5), PASS (27).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (17), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First meeting since Chargers relocated to Los Angeles. … First meeting in Seattle since 2010. … Chargers have won four straight and coming off bye after beating Titans in London. … Chargers one of three AFC teams averaging 400 yards per game on offense. … QB Philip Rivers tied for third in NFL with 17 passing TDs and has 117.8 passer rating. … Rivers will start 200th straight game. Tenth player since 1970 to have start streak of 200 games. … Rivers passed for 455 yards in last game in Seattle, second-most in career. … RB Melvin Gordon has 14 total touchdowns in past 10 road games. … Gordon and Austin Ekeler have combined for 1,283 yards from scrimmage. Ekeler averaging 7.5 yards per touch. … WR Tyrell Williams coming off consecutive games with 118 yards receiving and with three total TD catches. … TE Antonio Gates has four TDs in three career games vs. Seahawks. … Chargers have allowed only 10 sacks, second in NFL. … DE Melvin Ingram seventh on franchise career sacks list with 38 ½. … S Derwin James has 3 ½ sacks, needs one more to set rookie record for most sacks by defensive back. … Seahawks have won four of five, begin stretch of six of nine games at home to close regular season. … QB Russell Wilson had perfect passer rating of 158.3 in win over Lions. Wilson was 14 of 17 for 248 yards and three TDs. Was first QB in franchise history to post perfect passer rating. … Wilson has 11 TDs and zero INTs in past five home games. … RB Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and TD last week. Is one of four players with three games of at least 100 yards rushing this season. … WR Tyler Lockett has matched career high of six TD catches. Has TD catch in four straight. … WR David Moore had career-high 97 yards receiving last week and TD catch. Moore has four TD catches in 11 receptions. … Seahawks second in NFL with plus-10 turnover differential. … Seahawks currently rank fourth in scoring defense (18.7), fourth in pass defense (219.0) and fifth in total defense (327.3). … Held Lions to 34 yards rushing last week, fewest allowed since holding Arizona to 27 yards rushing in Week 17 of 2015. … Fantasy Tip: Wilson may not be throwing a lot, but has nine TD passes and one INT in his last three games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.